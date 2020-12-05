Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 11:32 PM
French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's 1700 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 12 8 1 3 30 8 25 Marseille 11 7 3 1 17 9 24 Lille 12 6 5 1 22 8 23 Lyon 12 6 5 1 21 10 23 Monaco 12 7 2 3 23 16 23 Montpellier 12 7 2 3 21 16 23 Lens 12 6 3 3 19 18 21 Rennes 13 5 4 4 19 18 19 Angers 12 6 1 5 18 22 19 Brest 12 6 0 6 21 23 18 Nice 11 5 2 4 16 15 17 Metz 12 4 4 4 12 11 16 Bordeaux 12 4 4 4 12 13 16 Nantes 12 3 4 5 14 18 13 Saint-Etienne 12 3 2 7 12 20 11 Nimes 13 3 2 8 11 24 11 Reims 12 2 3 7 16 22 9 Lorient 12 2 2 8 12 22 8Strasbourg 12 2 1 9 14 24 7Dijon 12 1 4 7 8 21 7