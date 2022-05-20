- Home
Football: German Bundesliga Play-off Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2022 | 02:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :German Bundesliga promotion/relegation, first leg result on Thursday: Hertha Berlin 0 Hamburg 1 (Reis 57) -- 2nd leg in Hamburg on Monday
