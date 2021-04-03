Football: German Bundesliga table

German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 26 19 4 3 78 35 61 RB Leipzig 26 17 6 3 48 21 57 VfL Wolfsburg 27 15 9 3 46 22 54 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 13 11 3 55 37 50 -------------------------------------------- Borussia Dortmund 27 13 4 10 55 39 43 -------------------------------------------- Bayer Leverkusen 27 12 7 8 45 32 43 -------------------------------------------- Union Berlin 26 9 11 6 40 32 38 SC Freiburg 26 10 7 9 39 39 37 VfB Stuttgart 26 9 9 8 47 41 36 Bor.

Moenchengladbach 26 9 9 8 44 40 36 Augsburg 27 9 5 13 29 41 32 Hoffenheim 27 8 6 13 41 47 30 Werder Bremen 26 7 9 10 31 38 30 Mainz 05 27 6 7 14 27 46 25 Hertha Berlin 26 6 6 14 31 45 24 -------------------------------------------- FC Cologne 27 5 8 14 25 47 23 -------------------------------------------- Arminia Bielefeld 27 6 5 16 21 46 23 Schalke 04 27 1 7 19 17 71 10 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place for the Europa League and sixth place for the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom two are relegated; third from bottom goes into a relegation/promotion play-off with the club which finishes third in the second division.