Football: Gold Cup Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

Football: Gold Cup results

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :results on Saturday in the CONCACAF Gold Cup: Quarter-finals Qatar 3 El Salvador 2Mexico 3 Honduras 0afp

