Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 31, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Celta Vigo 0 Rayo Vallecano 0

Girona 3 (Dovbyk 36-pen, 65, Stuani 90+2) Real Betis 2 (Jose 45+4, 76)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Alaves v Real Sociedad (1630), Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Playing Monday

Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (1900)

Played Saturday

Getafe 0 Sevilla 1 (Ramos 5)

Almeria 0 Osasuna 3 (Arnaiz 2, Budimir 9, Munoz 61)

Valencia 0 Mallorca 0

Barcelona 1 (Raphinha 59) Las Palmas 0

Played Friday

Cadiz 1 (Navarro 51) Granada 0

