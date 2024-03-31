Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 31, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Celta Vigo 0 Rayo Vallecano 0
Girona 3 (Dovbyk 36-pen, 65, Stuani 90+2) Real Betis 2 (Jose 45+4, 76)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Alaves v Real Sociedad (1630), Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (1900)
Playing Monday
Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (1900)
Played Saturday
Getafe 0 Sevilla 1 (Ramos 5)
Almeria 0 Osasuna 3 (Arnaiz 2, Budimir 9, Munoz 61)
Valencia 0 Mallorca 0
Barcelona 1 (Raphinha 59) Las Palmas 0
Played Friday
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Sports
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update19 seconds ago
-
Football: English Premier League table21 hours ago
-
Sizzling Sinner faces giant killer Dimitrov in Miami final21 hours ago
-
Son sends Tottenham into top four, more pain for Pochettino's Chelsea21 hours ago
-
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad24 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results24 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 day ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 day ago
-
Pakistan Netball Federation elections on Sunday1 day ago
-
Army, Wapda move in Basketball tournament semis1 day ago
-
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy1 day ago
-
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches1 day ago