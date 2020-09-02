Football: UEFA Nations League groups

Groups and key dates for the UEFA Nations League, which starts on Thursday

Paris, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Groups and key dates for the UEFA Nations League, which starts on Thursday: LEAGUE A Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland Group A2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland Group A3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia Group A4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany LEAGUE B Group B1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania Group B2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel Group B3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary Group B4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria LEAGUE C Group C1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro Group C2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia Group C3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece Group C4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania LEAGUE D Group D1: Faroe Islands, Latvia, Andorra, Malta Group D2: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino DATES Matchday 1: September 3-5 Matchday 2: September 6-8 Matchday 3: October 10-11 Matchday 4: October 13-14Matchday 5: November 14-15Matchday 6: November 17-18