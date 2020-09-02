UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: UEFA Nations League Groups

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:48 PM

Football: UEFA Nations League groups

Groups and key dates for the UEFA Nations League, which starts on Thursday

Paris, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Groups and key dates for the UEFA Nations League, which starts on Thursday: LEAGUE A Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland Group A2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland Group A3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia Group A4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany LEAGUE B Group B1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania Group B2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel Group B3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary Group B4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria LEAGUE C Group C1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro Group C2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia Group C3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece Group C4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania LEAGUE D Group D1: Faroe Islands, Latvia, Andorra, Malta Group D2: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino DATES Matchday 1: September 3-5 Matchday 2: September 6-8 Matchday 3: October 10-11 Matchday 4: October 13-14Matchday 5: November 14-15Matchday 6: November 17-18

Related Topics

Israel Ukraine Russia Turkey France Norway Germany Andorra Armenia Gibraltar Luxembourg San Marino Wales Ireland Iceland Azerbaijan Austria Estonia Spain Albania Italy Belgium Bulgaria Bosnia And Herzegovina Belarus Portugal Poland Georgia Czech Republic Romania Serbia Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland Sweden Finland Kazakhstan Cyprus Croatia Lithuania Latvia Liechtenstein Malta Moldova Macedonia Netherlands Hungary Greece Denmark September October November

Recent Stories

Over 60 per cent of all hospitals in Abu Dhabi con ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General receives France’s Ambassad ..

14 minutes ago

Afghan govt releases 200 inmates

18 minutes ago

PCB thanks Pakistan men’s cricket team

19 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

56 minutes ago

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.