Results from the Women's World Cup in France on Monday

Reims, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :results from the Women's World Cup in France on Monday: Last 16 At Reims Spain 1 (Hermoso 9) USA 2 (Rapinoe 7-pen, 75-pen) Playing later (all times GMT) At Paris Sweden v Canada (1900) Playing Tuesday At Montpellier Italy v China (1600) At Rennes Netherlands v Japan (1900) Played Sunday At Valenciennes England 3 (Houghton 14, White 45+4, Greenwood 58) Cameroon 0 At Le Havre France 2 (Gauvin 52, Henry 107) Brazil 1 (Thaisa 63) After extra time Played Saturday At Grenoble Germany 3 (Popp 20, Daebritz 27-pen, Schueller 82) Nigeria 0 At Nice Norway 1 (Herlovsen 31) Australia 1 (Kellond-Knight 83)After extra time - Norway won 4-1 on penalties