UrduPoint.com

Ford To Return To Formula One In 2026

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Ford to return to Formula One in 2026

American car manufacturer Ford will return to Formula One in 2026 with a link-up with world champions Red Bull reported to be on the cards

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :American car manufacturer Ford will return to Formula One in 2026 with a link-up with world champions Red Bull reported to be on the cards.

Formula One issued a statement on Friday confirming Ford's intentions, just hours before Red Bull are due to unveil their new car for the 2023 season. No details of any partnership were given in the statement.

"The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula One," said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1.

While multiple media reports in Europe had indicated the link-up, through an engine partnership, was to be with Red Bull, the statement did not give any details about their plans.

Ford last featured in F1 in 2004 when they were partnered with Jordan and their return is a further sign of the growth of the sport in the United States.

Ford have played a part in 10 constructors' championships and 13 drivers' championships - making them the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history with their most recent success coming via Michael Schumacher's win with Benetton in 1994.

"This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford's motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather (Henry Ford) won a race that helped launch our company," said Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company.

"Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford's long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world's most visible stages," he added.

F1's engine rules are changing in 2026 with a new power unit being introduced.

Related Topics

World Europe Company Car United States Media From Ford Race

Recent Stories

EU 10th Sanction Against Russia to Amount $10.8Bln ..

EU 10th Sanction Against Russia to Amount $10.8Bln, Target Drone Technology- Von ..

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interf ..

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East H ..

7 minutes ago
 PTI leaves KP people in lurch: PM's aide

PTI leaves KP people in lurch: PM's aide

7 minutes ago
 US Official to Visit South Korea, Philippines to D ..

US Official to Visit South Korea, Philippines to Discuss Cybersecurity - State D ..

4 minutes ago
 US Demands Turkey Stop Flow of Export-Controlled G ..

US Demands Turkey Stop Flow of Export-Controlled Goods to Russia - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) approves SAU's ..

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) approves SAU's BE degree programme

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.