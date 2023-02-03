Ford to return to Formula One in 2026

American car manufacturer Ford will return to Formula One in 2026 with a link-up with world champions Red Bull reported to be on the cards

Formula One issued a statement on Friday confirming Ford's intentions, just hours before Red Bull are due to unveil their new car for the 2023 season. No details of any partnership were given in the statement.

"The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula One," said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1.

While multiple media reports in Europe had indicated the link-up, through an engine partnership, was to be with Red Bull, the statement did not give any details about their plans.

Ford last featured in F1 in 2004 when they were partnered with Jordan and their return is a further sign of the growth of the sport in the United States.

Ford have played a part in 10 constructors' championships and 13 drivers' championships - making them the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history with their most recent success coming via Michael Schumacher's win with Benetton in 1994.

"This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford's motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather (Henry Ford) won a race that helped launch our company," said Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company.

"Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford's long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world's most visible stages," he added.

F1's engine rules are changing in 2026 with a new power unit being introduced.