Former world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez leaving Honda

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Marc Marquez will leave Honda, where he won his six world MotoGP titles, at the end of the season, the team announced on Wednesday.

"Honda Racing Corporation and Marc Marquez to end collaboration early by mutual agreement," the team posted on social media.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, who has been hampered by injury since the start of the 2020 season, had one year left on a four-year deal.

"Both parties agreed it was in their best interests to each pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective goals and targets," said Honda in a statement.

Marquez joined Honda after winning the Moto2 title in 2012.

In his first season in the premier class, he became the youngest race winner, at Austin, Texas, and ended the season the youngest champion.

He won the title in five of the next seasons and, so far, in 11 seasons with Honda, Marquez has 59 wins, 101 podium finishes and 64 pole positions.

But in the last four campaigns, he has missed 30 starts and has not won since Emilia Romagna in October 2021.

Marquez fractured his right arm in the first GP of the 2020 season and underwent a fourth round of surgery in June last year.

"The last three seasons have been a nightmare. It has been very difficult since my injury in 2020, in particular in terms of my physical condition even if I'm much better now," Marquez said in an interview with AFP ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix in September.

"But the results haven't come. Obviously, that's difficult for someone who has won a lot, sometimes it's even difficult to stay motivated."

Marquez is 15th in this season's rider standings while Honda is 11th and last in the team standings which are dominated by Ducati and its satellite teams.

There has been speculation that he could follow his brother Alex to Ducati's satellite team Gresini come next season.

"In order to stay in MotoGP, I have to feel like I'm competitive and that means fighting for the first five or seven places in every single race," said Marquez.