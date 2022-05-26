UrduPoint.com

Formula One: World Championship Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix: Drivers 1. Max Verstappen (NED) 110 pts, 2. Charles Leclerc (MON) 104, 3.

Sergio Perez (MEX) 85, 4. George Russell (GBR) 74, 5. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 65, 6. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 46, 7. Lando Norris (GBR) 39, 8. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 38, 9. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 30, 10. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 15, 11.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 11, 12. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 11, 13.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) 6, 14. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 4, 15. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 4, 16. Alexander Albon (THA) 3, 17. Lance Stroll (CAN) 2, 18.

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 1, 19. Mick Schumacher (GER) 0, 20. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 0, 21. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 0 Constructors1. Ferrari 157 pts, 2. Red Bull 151, 3. Mercedes 95, 4. McLaren-Mercedes 46, 5. Alfa Romeo 31, 6. Alpine-Renault 26, 7. AlphaTauri-Red Bull 16, 8. Haas-Ferrari 15, 9. Aston Martin-Mercedes 6, 10. Williams-Mercedes 3.

More Stories From Sports

