UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth Seed Thiem Battles Into Italian Open Third Round

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:59 PM

Fourth seed Thiem battles into Italian Open third round

Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem rallied from a set down to battle past Hungary's Marton Fucsovics into the third round of the ATP Italian Open on Wednesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem rallied from a set down to battle past Hungary's Marton Fucsovics into the third round of the ATP Italian Open on Wednesday.

US Open champion Thiem, a semi-finalist in Madrid last week, won through 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-0 in 2hr 33min against 44th-ranked Fucsovics in the clay-court tournament which acts as a warm-up for the French Open in which the Austrian has twice finished runner-up.

The 27-year-old will next play an Italian, either Lorenzo Sonego or wildcard entry Gianluca Mager, in a match in front of spectators, with 25 percent capacity allowed at the Foro Italico after the early rounds were played behind closed doors.

Related Topics

Madrid Hungary From

Recent Stories

Pakistani players gain space in recently updated I ..

5 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Announces Public Inquiry Into Governm ..

2 minutes ago

Reversal of Indian sinister actions should be pre ..

2 minutes ago

Russia mourns victims of Kazan school shooting

2 minutes ago

IDF to Continue Strikes on Gaza Until All Tensions ..

2 minutes ago

PHA carries out cleaning work of green belts in ci ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.