France scrum-half Dupont in first season start for Toulouse

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont, who sustained a back injury at last year's Rugby World Cup, is set to make his full season debut for Toulouse in their European Champions Cup against Connacht on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :France scrum-half Antoine Dupont, who sustained a back injury at last year's Rugby World Cup, is set to make his full season debut for Toulouse in their European Champions Cup against Connacht on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who has already racked up 20 caps for France, has taken two months to properly recover from the injury he picked up in the pool stages of a campaign in Japan that saw France exit after a 20-19 defeat by Wales in the quarter-finals.

After appearing for 20 minutes in the 13-13 draw with Toulon and 30 minutes in the 30-18 defeat by Stade Francais in the Top 14, Dupont finally sees his name on the starting sheet.

Dupont will link up in Galway with Australian Zack Holmes at half-back, France international Romain Ntamack named on the bench.

South Africa's World Cup-winning winger Cheslin Kolbe starts on the wing for Toulouse alongside full-back Thomas Ramos and Arthur Bonneval in the back three.