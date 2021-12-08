France to Consult With EU Partners on US Boycott of Beijing Olympics

France took note of the US decision not to send its diplomats and government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics in China and will consult with European partners on the next step, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) France took note of the US decision not to send its diplomats and government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics in China and will consult with European partners on the next step, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

"We have well noted the US choice and we will coordinate on this topic at the European level," the spokesperson told a news conference.

The United States announced on Monday that the diplomatic boycott was meant to send a message to Beijing that Washington would not condone its perceived human rights abuses. American athletes will not be excluded from participating in the games.

A spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the United Nations described the move as "political farce" that sought to politicize sports, create divisions and provoke confrontation.