France To Host New Zealand In November

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:57 AM

France will entertain New Zealand this autumn less than two years out from the opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, sources told AFP on Monday

Les Bleus will also face Argentina on November 6 in Paris, Georgia a week later in Bordeaux before playing the All Blacks on November 20 at the Stade de France.

Fabien Galthie's men face the three-time Webb Ellis trophy winners in the World Cup opener on September 8, 2023.

They are set to head to Australia in July for three Tests in their first fixtures since finishing second in this season's Six Nations.

