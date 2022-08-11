UrduPoint.com

Fraser-Pryce Scorches To Monaco 100m Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2022 | 12:32 AM

Fraser-Pryce scorches to Monaco 100m victory

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scorched to a dominant victory in the women's 100m at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scorched to a dominant victory in the women's 100m at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old mother of one clocked a world leading 10.62 seconds, also a meet record at the Stade Louis II, smashing the previous best of 10.72 set by disgraced American Marion Jones in 1998.

Fraser-Pryce won her fifth world title at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, last month and has been in unbeatable form ever since.

The Jamaican's victory in Monaco was her third sub-10.70 run within a week and saw her become the first woman in history to break 10.70 six times in the same season.

"I've now had three back-to-back races so I will take some time for recovery and see what I'm able to do with some rest before I come back," said Fraser-Pryce.

"I did what I needed to do and we had fun and let the clock do the talking!" Fraser-Pryce hailed what she dubbed a "remarkable" year on the track.

"I cannot be disappointed with the season," she said. "To be able to run 10.6 consistently means a lot to me.

"It is very hard to keep the speed on this high level. It is important for me to deliver fast times because I'm looking forward for myself to have a great season." Streaking through in second in balmy, overcast conditions with temperatures of 29 degrees Celsius (84F) was Fraser-Pryce's Jamaican teammate Shericka Jackson, the world 200m champion, in a personal best of 10.71sec.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast set an African record in third, just one-hundredth of a second adrift, as all seven starters went sub-11sec.

"I knew I was going to do good because I was feeling well, but you never know 100%," said Ta Lou.

"I knew I was not too far from Shelly-Ann so I knew I was doing very well."

Related Topics

World Monaco Same Marion Jackson Eugene Ivory Coast Women National University All From Best

Recent Stories

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fough ..

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fought vote

21 minutes ago
 Islam never encourages forced conversion of follow ..

Islam never encourages forced conversion of followers of other religions: Abdul ..

22 minutes ago
 Mexico says rescuers close to entering mine where ..

Mexico says rescuers close to entering mine where workers trapped

22 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Montreal results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Montreal results - 1st update

22 minutes ago
 National Assembly speaker declares Soomro's seat v ..

National Assembly speaker declares Soomro's seat vacant over continuous absence

36 minutes ago
 First Ukrainian wheat shipments expected next week ..

First Ukrainian wheat shipments expected next week: UN

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.