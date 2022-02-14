UrduPoint.com

French Ice Dancers Papadakis And Cizeron Win 'unreal' First Olympic Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 02:28 PM

French ice dancers Papadakis and Cizeron win 'unreal' first Olympic gold

French figure skaters Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron said it felt "completely unreal" as they won their first Olympic gold in ice dancing Monday, breaking their own world record again in the process

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :French figure skaters Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron said it felt "completely unreal" as they won their first Olympic gold in ice dancing Monday, breaking their own world record again in the process.

The duo, who scored 226.98 in total in Beijing to beat their previous high score of 226.61, are five-time European and four-time world champions.

But it is their first Olympic title after coming second at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, when an unfortunate problem with Papadakis' costume disrupted their performance.

This time, sleek in shimmering red and gold, there were no such issues as they spun across the ice to "Elegie" by Gabriel Faure.

"I think we don't believe it yet," 26-year-old Papadakis said. "Honestly it feels completely unreal.

"For years this was the only medal that we wanted and the past four years were just about that moment."Russia's Nikita Katsalapov and Victoria Sinitsina, the reigning European and world champions after the French skipped those competitions because of Covid, had to settle for silver.

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue took bronze in what they have said will be their last Olympics.

Related Topics

World Victoria Beijing Madison 2018 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

Electrical thermal energy storage system technolog ..

Electrical thermal energy storage system technology launched at Masdar City

17 seconds ago
 US airline makes emergency landing after unruly pa ..

US airline makes emergency landing after unruly passenger incident

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian President Says Russian Troops Will Leav ..

Belarusian President Says Russian Troops Will Leave Belarus When Exercises Finis ..

2 minutes ago
 Snowfall to hit parts of northeastern China

Snowfall to hit parts of northeastern China

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 77147 cusecs water

IRSA releases 77147 cusecs water

3 minutes ago
 Financially empowered, educated woman an icon of r ..

Financially empowered, educated woman an icon of real empowerment: President Alv ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>