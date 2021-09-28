UrduPoint.com

French World Cup Winner Nzonzi Joins Qatari Club Al-Rayyan

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:01 PM

France midfielder Steven Nzonzi has joined Qatar's Al-Rayyan, a club source said on Tuesday as the team posted a picture of the former Roma star on Instagram with the word "done".

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :France midfielder Steven Nzonzi has joined Qatar's Al-Rayyan, a club source said on Tuesday as the team posted a picture of the former Roma star on Instagram with the word "done".

Nzonzi, 32, who came on as a substitute in France's 2018 World Cup final win over Croatia, joins a long list of prominent internationals to move to the resource-rich Gulf emirate including Xavi and James Rodriguez.

Local media reported Nzonzi, who most recently played on loan for French top-flight side Rennes, had signed on for two years for an undisclosed amount.

He was due to be formally unveiled at an event at the club at 1300 GMT following a medical assessment.

Last week Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, 30, left Everton to join Al-Rayyan for an undisclosed amount after falling out of favour at the Premier League club.

Nzonzi, capped 20 times by France, will be united with his countryman and Al-Rayyan coach Laurent Blanc who previously managed Paris Saint-Germain which is now under Qatari ownership.

Nzonzi has also played for English sides Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City as well as Sevilla and Roma.

Al-Rayyan, who have been Qatari champions eight times, are currently eighth in the league out of 12, with just three points from four matches.

The transfer window for Qatar's top flight remains open until September 30.

