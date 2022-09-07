UrduPoint.com

Garcia Ready To Lock Horns With Jabeur

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 07, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Garcia ready to lock horns with Jabeur

New York, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Caroline Garcia is relishing the opportunity to end a six-match losing streak stretching back to junior level when she faces Ons Jabeur in the semi-finals of the US Open on Thursday.

The in-form Frenchwoman advanced to the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time on Tuesday with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-4 victory over 12th-seeded American teenager Coco Gauff at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The win leaves 17th seed Garcia facing a familiar foe in the shape of Tunisia's fifth seed Jabeur in the semi-finals.

The two women have met six times in major championships -- four times as juniors and twice as professionals -- and Jabeur has won all six encounters.

Their first meeting came in the semi-finals of the junior French Open in 2010, when Jabeur prevailed in straight sets. Their most recent meeting occurred at the 2020 Australian Open, where again Jabeur was the victor.

"It was really a challenge for me to play her in juniors," Garcia said Tuesday.

"She was a rare kind of style. A few times she stopped me on my way to get a Slam in juniors. It's fun to see two players again in the semi-finals in the US Open.

"In juniors, it was really rare to play someone doing so many dropshots, slicing in the backhand. She was really changing a lot the balls. It was really rare in the juniors.

"She was very tricky already to play -- now she's even more." Jabeur's winning record over Garcia in juniors includes victories at the French Open, Wimbledon and US Opens.

As seniors the two women have met at the US Open in 2019 and at the Australian Open in 2020, Jabeur winning on both occasions.

Garcia almost created a sensation in 2011 when she came within a whisker of upsetting Maria Sharapova at the French Open, leading by a set and 4-1 before eventually losing.

That performance prompted Britain's Andy Murray to predict that Garcia would go on to rule women's tennis as world number one.

While Murray's forecast didn't pan out, Garcia has started to make good on her undeniable talent this season, with a win at the Cincinnati Masters lead-in tournament last month. She has now won 13 straight matches.

"After the Sharapova match, it was a lot of pressure coming from actually nowhere," Garcia said. "I was 150, 200 in the world, 17 years old. My game was not ready.

"I was not able to play that consistent, this kind of level. The weeks after I went back trying to play the same level, but it was not possible for me." However Garcia says her form and fitness this season have benefited from an extended layoff she took between March and May to shake off an ankle injury.

"I always played very aggressive and the last couple of months I feel healthy again and I've been able to move and practice the way I want," said Garcia.

"I just go for my shots even when I'm stressed or when I don't feel it. The way to improve for me is to move forward and I just try to follow that way."

Related Topics

Tennis World Same Cincinnati Tunisia Turkish Lira March May Women 2019 2020 Maria Sharapova Australian Open All From Wimbledon Andy Murray US Open

Recent Stories

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

8 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

8 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

8 hours ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

8 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

8 hours ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.