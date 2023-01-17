Gatland names Owens as Wales Six Nations captain

Ken Owens was named as Wales captain for the Six Nations on Tuesday as returning coach Warren Gatland announced his 37-man squad for the championship

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Ken Owens was named as Wales captain for the Six Nations on Tuesday as returning coach Warren Gatland announced his 37-man squad for the championship.

The Scarlets hooker has seen off competition for the role from other senior players including Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Dan Biggar.

Gatland, returning for a second stint as Wales coach, has selected four uncapped players in the group -- centres Keiran Williams (Ospreys) and Mason Grady (Cardiff), as well as Ospreys lock Rhys Davies and Cardiff second-row forward Teddy Williams.

Wales launch their Six Nations campaign against Ireland on February 4.