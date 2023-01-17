UrduPoint.com

Gatland Names Owens As Wales Six Nations Captain

Muhammad Rameez Published January 17, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Gatland names Owens as Wales Six Nations captain

Ken Owens was named as Wales captain for the Six Nations on Tuesday as returning coach Warren Gatland announced his 37-man squad for the championship

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Ken Owens was named as Wales captain for the Six Nations on Tuesday as returning coach Warren Gatland announced his 37-man squad for the championship.

The Scarlets hooker has seen off competition for the role from other senior players including Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Dan Biggar.

Gatland, returning for a second stint as Wales coach, has selected four uncapped players in the group -- centres Keiran Williams (Ospreys) and Mason Grady (Cardiff), as well as Ospreys lock Rhys Davies and Cardiff second-row forward Teddy Williams.

Wales launch their Six Nations campaign against Ireland on February 4.

Related Topics

Biggar Cardiff Wales Ireland February From Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China agree to enhance mutually benefici ..

Pakistan, China agree to enhance mutually beneficial partnership

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expresses ..

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expresses gratitude to people for exten ..

39 seconds ago
 Law minister attends funeral of Abdul Latif Afridi ..

Law minister attends funeral of Abdul Latif Afridi

42 seconds ago
 UK unemployment stable but inflation slams wages: ..

UK unemployment stable but inflation slams wages: data

44 seconds ago
 Spain Has No Plans to Transfer Tanks to Ukraine Ye ..

Spain Has No Plans to Transfer Tanks to Ukraine Yet - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 G20 Foreign Ministers to Meet in New Delhi From Ma ..

G20 Foreign Ministers to Meet in New Delhi From March 1-2

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.