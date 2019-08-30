GB Girls Football League from Sep 13

To provide platform for women to enter into the mainstream sports arena, Peshawar Zalmi would be holding the TCL Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League would be held from September 13 to 17

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :To provide platform for women to enter into the mainstream sports arena, Peshawar Zalmi would be holding the TCL Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League would be held from September 13 to 17.

This time, Zalmi is aiming to promote women empowerment through the Zalmi tv presents Gilgit-Baltistan Football League (GBGFL) being held in Gilgit-Baltistan, said a press release issued here.

The league is the brainchild of two former Football players, Karishma and Sumera who have represented Pakistan Internationally and belong to the region of Shimshal.

The first of its kind event will be held at the high altitude of Passu where more than 120 girls would be participating to compete for the final prize. A total of 8 teams from all around the region of Gilgit-Baltistan will be participating in this mega event. The 8 teams including Shimshal, Chipurson, Shishkat, Passu, Sost, Hunza, Khyber and Gircha would be divided into two pools of 4 teams each. After the group stages, the semifinals will take place.

The final would be held on the September 17.

The matches will take place in the beautiful Passu Football Ground Suronobod, Gojal Hunza.

In his statement, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said, "The sporting talent in Pakistan is not only limited to boys but our girls are multi-talented as well. Pakistani women have made a name for themselves in the sporting world and we hope that more women will come into the sports arena. The talent of football in Pakistan is immense and we hope that through this initiative, it can be highlighted".

Furthermore, he added that "such initiatives are incumbent for us to empower the youth of Pakistan."Karishma Inayat and Sumaira Inayat, the heads of GBGFL, said "Such initiatives would provide a platform for women to enter into the sports arena. We aim to take this league to all parts of Pakistan and we hope that one day we will be able to execute this. There are a lot of women with sporting talent in Pakistan, they just require a proper platform to showcase it."