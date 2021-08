MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Georgian weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze won the Olympic gold medal in the men's +190 kg weight category on Wednesday at Tokyo Games.

The Georgia athlete broke a world record and lifted a total of 488 kilograms.

Iran's Ali Davoudi claimed the silver medal and Syria's Man Asaad took the bronze.