Ghana returns to FIFA World Cup

ACCRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) - Ghana make a return to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 after the country missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018.

The Black stars secured their fourth World Cup appearance, having participated in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Presenting the State of the Nation Address to Ghana's Parliament Wednesday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked the legislators and Ghanaians to join him in saluting the Black Stars for their qualification to the world football showpiece.

"Mr. Speaker, permit me to salute the Black Stars of Ghana who, against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at Abuja yesterday, managed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Let us give them three cheers," Nana Akufo-Addo said.

The entire country has been in a celebratory mood with all commending the feat achieved by the Black Stars.

The team qualified for their fourth World Cup after edging out Nigeria on away goals following a 1-1 draw in Abuja on Tuesday evening.