Ghana, South Korea Both Make Three Changes For World Cup Clash

Muhammad Rameez Published November 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew will play alongside brother Andre as Ghana fight to keep their World Cup alive on Monday against a South Korea team led again by Son Heung-min.

Both teams made three changes for the Group H clash.

Ghana were beaten 3-2 by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in their opener in Qatar and defeat would end their hopes of making the last 16.

Coach Otto Addo rejigged his side after the Portugal loss, bringing in Jordan Ayew, the 31-year-old younger brother of skipper and fellow forward Andre, 32.

Also in from the start are Brighton's attacking full-back Tariq Lamptey and fellow defender Gideon Mensah.

South Korea started their World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay.

Their Portuguese coach Paulo Bento dropped striker Hwang Ui-jo, who missed their best chance of the match against Uruguay, and replaced him with Cho Gue-sung of K League side Jeonbuk Motors.

Tottenham striker Son will play in a mask once more, having had surgery for a fracture around his left eye at the start of the month.

Starting line-ups: Ghana (4-3-3) Lawrence Ati Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus; Andre Ayew (capt), Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew Coach: Otto Addo (GHA) South Korea (4-2-3-1) Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung Coach: Paulo Bento (POR) Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

