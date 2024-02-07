Open Menu

Giants Rally To Stun Dubai By 19 Runs In A Low Scoring Battle

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Giants rally to stun Dubai by 19 runs in a low scoring battle

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Gulf Giants, through an exhibition of superb teamwork and resilience, fought tooth and nail to defend a meagre total of 126 for 9 in 20 overs and pull off a 19-run win over Dubai Capitals in the 24th match of the DP World ILT20 season 2 at the Dubai International Stadium on late Tuesday. This was the lowest total defended in the history of this tournament.

The UAE’s 18-year-old left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan bagged two wickets at a crucial stage of the match while his skipper James Vince produced two runouts to derail Capitals’ chase towards the easy target, according to information received here.

Dasun Shanaka pushed Capitals closer to the target through an unbeaten 24 but last man Haider Ali became the third batter to fall for a run out. Capitals were thus bowled out for 107 in 18.3 overs.

Capitals’ Olly Stone (4 for 14) and Scott Kuggeleijn (3 for 29) ran through Giants’ batting line-up with a lethal combination of accurate pace and judicious use of slower deliveries to restrict Giants to 126 for 9 in 20 overs.

The Gulf Giants were reeling at 17 for 4 at one stage but were lifted out of the disaster by skipper Vince (32) and Shimron Hetmyer (34) through a 51-run partnership for the fifth wicket off 42 balls.

Capitals made a mess of the ride towards the target, losing both their openers for 30 runs. The first to go was their skipper and opener David Warner for 11 caught by Chris Jordan at mid-off to Jamie Overton, followed by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was caught by Jordan at long-on off Blessing Muzarabani for 15. When Jordan clean bowled Sam Billings for 12 and Gerhard Erasmus too clean bowled Max Holden for 7, the target looked unreachable.

Brief scores:

Gulf Giants by Dubai Capitals by 19 runs.

Gulf Giants 126 for 9 in 20 overs (James Vince 32, Shimron Hetmyer 34, Scott Kuggeleijn 3 for 29, Olly Stone 4 for 14)

Dubai Capitals 107 in 18.3 overs (Dasun Shanaka 24n.o, Aayan Afzal Khan 2 for 8)

Player of the Match: James Vince

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Man David James Vince Sam Billings Jamie Overton Dasun Shanaka Shimron Hetmyer Afzal Khan Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

2 hours ago
 El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

11 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

11 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

11 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

11 hours ago
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

11 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

11 hours ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

12 hours ago
 29 candidates to contest in PS-60

29 candidates to contest in PS-60

11 hours ago
 Advocacy group seeks political participation of PW ..

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election

12 hours ago
 PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab S ..

PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports