Gladiators Receive Major As Faf Du Plessis Not Available For PSL Remainder

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:43 PM

Gladiators receive major as Faf du Plessis not available for PSL remainder

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Quetta Gladiators received a major blow on Wednesday as South Africa's star batsman Faf du Plessis would not be available to them in the ongoing Pakistan Super League tournament.

"Quetta Gladiators batsman Faf du Plessis will not be able to take further part in the PSL after a nasty collision earlier in the tournament".

"Faf will be flying back to South Africa tonight," said a statement issued by the franchise.

"We wish the legend all the best and hope he gets back on the field soon," the statement added.

Du Plessis had suffered concussion after colliding with pacer Hasnain while trying to save a boundary in their fixture against Peshawar Zalmi.

The Gladiators are currently at the bottom of the points table as they have just four points from eight matches.

