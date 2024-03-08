Golf: Blue Bay LPGA second round scores

Leading scores on Friday after the second round of the Blue Bay LPGA at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in Lingshui, Hainan Island, China (par 72)

Lingshui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Friday after the second round of the Blue Bay LPGA at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in Lingshui, Hainan Island, China (par 72):

135 - An Na-rin (KOR) 70-65, Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 66-69

136 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 67-69

137 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 65-72, Liu Ruixin (CHN) 66-71

138 - Bailey Tardy (USA) 68-70, Lucy Li (USA) 67-71, Lydia Ko (NZL) 68-70, Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 70-68

139 - Caroline Inglis (USA) 67-72, Olivia Cowan (GER) 68-71, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 71-68, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 69-70

140 - Mao Saigo (JPN) 70-70

141 - Sung Yu-jin (KOR) 71-70, Emily Pedersen (DEN) 71-70, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 70-71, Auston Kim (USA) 70-71, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 71-70

142 - Frida Kinhult (SWE) 74-68, Jennifer Song (USA) 71-71, Mary Liu (CHN) 73-69, Esther Henseleit (GER) 69-73, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 72-70, Yuna Nishimura (JPN) 72-70

143 - Sandra Gal (GER) 70-73, Savannah Grewal (CAN) 69-74, Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) 72-71, Liu Yan (CHN) 74-69, Ji Yuai (CHN) 70-73, Lauren Coughlin (USA) 70-73, Lauren Hartlage (USA) 69-74, Gaby Lopez (MEX) 71-72, Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 75-68, Pavarisa Yoktuan (THA) 72-71

144 - Wichanee Meechai (THA) 70-74, Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 70-74, Kristen Gillman (USA) 69-75, Zhang Weiwei (CHN) 71-73, Miranda Wang (CHN) 66-78, Liu Yu (CHN) 73-71, Cai Danlin (CHN) 75-69, Celine Boutier (FRA) 73-71, Iris Wang (CHN) 74-70, Park Hee-young (KOR) 68-76

Withdrawals: Jenny Shin (KOR), Chun In-gee (KOR), Lilia Vu (USA)