Golf: Blue Bay LPGA Second Round Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 08, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Leading scores on Friday after the second round of the Blue Bay LPGA at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in Lingshui, Hainan Island, China (par 72)

135 - An Na-rin (KOR) 70-65, Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 66-69

136 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 67-69

137 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 65-72, Liu Ruixin (CHN) 66-71

138 - Bailey Tardy (USA) 68-70, Lucy Li (USA) 67-71, Lydia Ko (NZL) 68-70, Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 70-68

139 - Caroline Inglis (USA) 67-72, Olivia Cowan (GER) 68-71, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 71-68, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 69-70

140 - Mao Saigo (JPN) 70-70

141 - Sung Yu-jin (KOR) 71-70, Emily Pedersen (DEN) 71-70, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 70-71, Auston Kim (USA) 70-71, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 71-70

142 - Frida Kinhult (SWE) 74-68, Jennifer Song (USA) 71-71, Mary Liu (CHN) 73-69, Esther Henseleit (GER) 69-73, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 72-70, Yuna Nishimura (JPN) 72-70

143 - Sandra Gal (GER) 70-73, Savannah Grewal (CAN) 69-74, Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) 72-71, Liu Yan (CHN) 74-69, Ji Yuai (CHN) 70-73, Lauren Coughlin (USA) 70-73, Lauren Hartlage (USA) 69-74, Gaby Lopez (MEX) 71-72, Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 75-68, Pavarisa Yoktuan (THA) 72-71

144 - Wichanee Meechai (THA) 70-74, Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 70-74, Kristen Gillman (USA) 69-75, Zhang Weiwei (CHN) 71-73, Miranda Wang (CHN) 66-78, Liu Yu (CHN) 73-71, Cai Danlin (CHN) 75-69, Celine Boutier (FRA) 73-71, Iris Wang (CHN) 74-70, Park Hee-young (KOR) 68-76

Withdrawals: Jenny Shin (KOR), Chun In-gee (KOR), Lilia Vu (USA)

