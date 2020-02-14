UrduPoint.com
Golf: Leading Scores From The Second Round Of The LPGA Tour's Australian Open At The Royal Adelaide Golf Club

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 03:43 PM

Golf: Leading scores from the second round of the LPGA Tour's Australian Open at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club

Leading scores from the second round of the LPGA Tour's Australian Open at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Friday (USA unless stated, par 73)

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Leading scores from the second round of the LPGA Tour's Australian Open at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Friday (USA unless stated, par 73): 136 - Park In-bee (KOR) 67-69, Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) 66-70 137 - Jillian Hollis 68-69 138 - Ayean Cho (KOR) 69-69, Marina Alex 68-70 139 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 70-69, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 69-70 140 - Dottie Ardina (PHI) 70-70, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 71-69, Maria Fassi (MEX) 73-67, Hannah Green (AUS) 69-71, Lizette Salas 70-70, Ryu So-yeon (KOR) 71-69, Ally McDonald 70-70, Liu Yu (CHN) 73-67, Amy Olson 68-72, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 71-69, Brittany Altomare 70-70, Yealimi Noh 71-69, Elizabeth Szokol 71-69 141 - Kristen Gillman 69-72, Lee6 Jeong-eun (KOR), An Ho-yu (TPE)142 - Kelly Tan (MAS) 69-73, Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 70-72, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 71-71, Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 70-72, Nicole Broch Larsen (DEN) 71-71, Pavarisa Yoktuan (THA) 72-70, Kim Kaufman 69-73, Robyn Choi (AUS) 72-70, Georgia Hall (ENG) 70-72, Hsu Wei-ling (TPE) 69-73, Nelly Korda 69-73, Minjee Lee (AUS) 70-72, Pernilla Lindberg (SWE) 70-72, Mind Muangkhumsakul (THA) 70-72, Laura Stephenson 72-70mp/th

