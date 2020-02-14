Leading scores from the second round of the LPGA Tour's Australian Open at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Friday (USA unless stated, par 73)

136 - Park In-bee (KOR) 67-69, Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) 66-70 137 - Jillian Hollis 68-69 138 - Ayean Cho (KOR) 69-69, Marina Alex 68-70 139 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 70-69, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 69-70 140 - Dottie Ardina (PHI) 70-70, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 71-69, Maria Fassi (MEX) 73-67, Hannah Green (AUS) 69-71, Lizette Salas 70-70, Ryu So-yeon (KOR) 71-69, Ally McDonald 70-70, Liu Yu (CHN) 73-67, Amy Olson 68-72, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 71-69, Brittany Altomare 70-70, Yealimi Noh 71-69, Elizabeth Szokol 71-69 141 - Kristen Gillman 69-72, Lee6 Jeong-eun (KOR), An Ho-yu (TPE)142 - Kelly Tan (MAS) 69-73, Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 70-72, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 71-71, Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 70-72, Nicole Broch Larsen (DEN) 71-71, Pavarisa Yoktuan (THA) 72-70, Kim Kaufman 69-73, Robyn Choi (AUS) 72-70, Georgia Hall (ENG) 70-72, Hsu Wei-ling (TPE) 69-73, Nelly Korda 69-73, Minjee Lee (AUS) 70-72, Pernilla Lindberg (SWE) 70-72, Mind Muangkhumsakul (THA) 70-72, Laura Stephenson 72-70