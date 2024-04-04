Golf: LPGA Match Play: Stroke-Play Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 04, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Leaders after Wednesday's first round of stroke-play competition at the LPGA Match Play tournament at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada (par-72, USA unless noted, top-8 after 54 holes advance to weekend match play)
66 - Kim Sei-young (KOR)
67 - Rose Zhang, Danielle Kang
69 - Minjee Lee (AUS), Yuka Saso (JPN), Anna Nordqvist (SWE)
70 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), Caroline Masson (GER)
71 - Kristen Gillman, Andrea Lee, Linn Grant (SWE), Ayaka Furue (JPN), Angela Stanford, Lydia Ko (NZL), Ryu Hae-ran (KOR)
72 - Ji Eun-hee (KOR), Leona Maguire (IRL), Angel Yin, Minami Katsu (JPN), Stephanie Meadow (NIR), Jenny Coleman, Isabella Fierro (ITA), Moriya Jutanugarn (THA), Ryann O'Toole, Stacy Lewis, Gabriela Ruffels (AUS), Liu Yan (CHN)
