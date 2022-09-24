UrduPoint.com

Golf: Young At Top During LPGA NW Arkansas

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 24, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Golf: Young at top during LPGA NW Arkansas

Los Angeles, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Leading first-round scores on Friday in the PGA NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas (USA unless noted, par-71): 64 - Kim Sei-young (KOR), Lee5 Jeong-eun (KOR), Yuka Saso (JPN), Megan Khang, Ryann O'Toole, Lauren Coughlin65 - Vivian Hou (TPE), Lilia Vu (USA)66 - Charley Hull (ENG), Sophia Schubert, He Muni (CHN), Georgia Hall (ENG), Kim A-lim (KOR), Jenny Shin (KOR)

Related Topics

USA Georgia

Recent Stories

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

6 minutes ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

43 minutes ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

3 hours ago
 White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.