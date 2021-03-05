Good news for Cricket fans: PCB mulls over possible windows for remaining PSL 6 matches

(@fidahassanain)

The Sources say PSL remaining 20 matches will be played either in May soon after Zimbabwe series, in September or in December this year.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2021) Good news for cricket lovers as Pakistan Cricket board has started mulling over the possible windows to hold remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6th edition.

The sources say that remaining 20 matches could be played in May, Sept or in December this year. They said that three windows were being considered for the rest of the PSL matches.

“The window soon after Zimbabwe series in May is under consideration for remaining PSL 6 matches, they say.

They further say that September and December have also been discussed as possible windows for the remaining matches.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) postponed ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 after multiple cases of Coronavirus.

Three players from two different teams tested positive for COVID-19. Total seven people including a staff member tested positive for Coronavirus.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) organized 14 matches since the league started on February 20, 2021.

“Postponing PSL is a big loss of the country,” said Wasim Khan, the PCB Chief Executive in his press conference on Thursday. He said that they were analyzing the situation that where did they make mistake.

He said that remaining matches would be organized.

Some franchise owners had also expressed serious concerns over delay of PSL 6, and they strongly criticized PCB for not properly managing and implementing measures against Coronavirus.