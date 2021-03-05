UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Good News For Cricket Fans: PCB Mulls Over Possible Windows For Remaining PSL 6 Matches

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:08 PM

Good news for Cricket fans: PCB mulls over possible windows for remaining PSL 6 matches

The Sources say PSL remaining 20 matches will be played either in May soon after Zimbabwe series, in September or in December this year.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2021) Good news for cricket lovers as Pakistan Cricket board has started mulling over the possible windows to hold remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6th edition.

The sources say that remaining 20 matches could be played in May, Sept or in December this year. They said that three windows were being considered for the rest of the PSL matches.

“The window soon after Zimbabwe series in May is under consideration for remaining PSL 6 matches, they say.

They further say that September and December have also been discussed as possible windows for the remaining matches.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) postponed ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 after multiple cases of Coronavirus.

Three players from two different teams tested positive for COVID-19. Total seven people including a staff member tested positive for Coronavirus.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) organized 14 matches since the league started on February 20, 2021.

“Postponing PSL is a big loss of the country,” said Wasim Khan, the PCB Chief Executive in his press conference on Thursday. He said that they were analyzing the situation that where did they make mistake.

He said that remaining matches would be organized.

Some franchise owners had also expressed serious concerns over delay of PSL 6, and they strongly criticized PCB for not properly managing and implementing measures against Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB Pakistan Super League Zimbabwe February May September December From Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

6 minutes ago

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

12 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Australia set New Zealand 157-run target in fourth ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.