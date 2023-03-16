Great fun to play in Legends League Cricket Masters, Shoaib Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who is currently playing for the Asia Lions franchise in the Skyexch.net Legends League cricket Masters (LLC) in Doha, has said that he is happy to meet his old friends and recall past memories with them.

"I would like to thank Vivek and Raman Raheja for a fantastic job in putting this mega tournament together. It's great fun to play against these guys. The platform is providing me an opportunity to meet my old friends. It's a burst of memories when we all are playing together. We share old anecdotes from our playing time. We share a good bond and give our best so that the fans can enjoy," the 47-year-old said in a statement on Thursday while sharing his experience to play in the LLC Masters.

The third edition of LLC Masters is underway at Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar. Three teams India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants are competing for the trophy. Top retired cricketers from international teams are playing in the LLC Masters 2023.

"The LLC is a wonderful tournament. The tournament has become larger than life. The league will start to get more competitive now going forward with the recently-retired players who might join the league in coming seasons, the league will only grow." The 'Rawalpindi Express' is hard to derail, despite several injuries over the last few years, it has not stopped him from charging at full speed towards the batter.

"Unfortunately I injured myself while diving yesterday and twisted my knee.

If I was not injured, I would have definitely bowled my four overs and try to add value to the team. But last year I made sure that I play every game and bowl four overs. It's about how much can I participate and make it big for this league. I am just a little contributor to make this league better and enhance the value of my team." Shoaib etched his name in cricketing history by becoming the first player to shatter the elusive 100-mile barrier. With the speedometer soaring to a staggering 161.3 Kilometers per hour, Akhtar's feat stands unrivalled to this day, a testament to the ferocity and skill of one of the game's most fearsome pacers.

Complete squads of all teams: India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Robin Uthappa, Ashok Dinda, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny Asia Lions: Shahid Afridi (c), Muthiah Muralidaran, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Rajin Saleh, Abdul Razzaq, Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad AmirWorld Giants:Aaron Finch (c), Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Kevin O'Brien, Morne van Wyk, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Lendl Simmons, Paul Collingwood, Morne Morkel.