Grosjean looking at Formula E, Le Mans, if ditched by Haas

Romain Grosjean has options for the future if he is ditched by Haas this year - and may switch to Formula E and the world endurance series in 2021

Sochi, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Romain Grosjean has options for the future if he is ditched by Haas this year - and may switch to Formula E and the world endurance series in 2021.

The Frenchman, in his fifth season with the American team, hopes to stay in Formula One, but is prepared to switch, he told reporters on Thursday.

Speaking at a video news conference ahead of this weekend's Russian Grand Prix, Grosjean conceded that Haas has several drivers to choose from for next year.

"Obviously there aren't many seats left in F1 -- and there are many candidates," he said.

"So I do understand the point of view from Haas. It totally makes sense they're not in a rush, but I don't think I'm in a rush either.

"There are options elsewhere as well, which can be interesting, but obviously Formula One is Formula One.

"Coming from Mugello, after driving those cars in Mugello, you're like 'yeah, you know what, it's absolutely unique what I'm driving'.

"In America, obviously IndyCar is a beautiful championship, but I'm not really tempted by ovals - they even may scare me, so I don't really want to do ovals.

"In the future, Hypercar at the Le Mans 24 Hours and the World Endurance Championship can be nice. Formula E is definitely an option... There are some good drivers there and some good teams.

"And F1 obviously -- everyone can do the maths and see where the seats available are."His Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen said he was also considering his future.