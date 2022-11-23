UrduPoint.com

Guardiola 'cannot Be In A Better Place' As He Extends Man City Deal Until 2025

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pep Guardiola said "I cannot be in a better place" as he announced he had agreed on a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2025.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, 51, has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since taking charge at City in 2016.

"I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years," said Guardiola in a club statement issued Wednesday.

"I can't say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

" The Spaniard added: "I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is so stable.

"From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.

"I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies."City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: "I am delighted that Pep's journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue."

