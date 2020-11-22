UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gulzar Firoz Elected Unopposed President Of STA

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Gulzar Firoz elected unopposed President of STA

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Gulzar Firoz elected unopposed President besides other office bearers of Sindh Tennis Association for next four years term 2020-24.

The elections were held at a local club, informed Khalid Rehmani, STA Senior Vice President on Sunday.

The other office bearers elected unopposed include Sr. Vice Presidents, Javed Riar, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Khalid Jamil Shamsi, Dr. Abdul Fatah Bughio, Altaf Hussain, Dr. Agha Naveed Pathan. Vice Presidents Shabbir Gul, Mujeebul Haq, Naheed Memon, Rubina Masum, Reza Ali, Ahmed Farooqi, Gul Nargis Zehri, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khalidi, Dr. Nadia Razak, Abdul Ghaffar Chandio and Aftab Baloch. Secretary Zia Hai while Associate Secretaries Toufeeq Lodhi, Sarwat Ashraf, Zulfiqar Ali Rizvi, Rafi Derbari, Muhammad Amir Tunio, Sarwar Hussain, Raisa Ashfaq, Ishrat Zehra, Muhammad Kashif Iqbal, Muhammad Ali, Farha Riaz.

Executive members Agha Avais Khan, Sheeraz Bhand, Nawab Din, Dr. Muhammad Khalid Usmani, Nisarullah Sheikh, Erum Bukhari, Perveen Akhter, Gul e Zehra Zaidi, Shoaib Abbas, Abdul Majeed, Eibad Sarwar.

The STA General Body created a post of life time honory Chairman for Khwaja Saeed Hai to acknowledge his services for tennis in the country.

On the occasion, Pakistan Tennis Federation's Representative Khalid Jamil Shamsi, Sindh Olympic Association's Asghar Baloch and Abdul Shakoor, Sindh sports board observed the election meeting. The affiliated units and candidates were also present.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Tennis Altaf Hussain Sports Muhammad Ali Nargis Sunday Olympics Post

Recent Stories

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

42 seconds ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

16 minutes ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

1 hour ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

1 hour ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.