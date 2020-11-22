Gulzar Firoz elected unopposed President of STA

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Gulzar Firoz elected unopposed President besides other office bearers of Sindh Tennis Association for next four years term 2020-24.

The elections were held at a local club, informed Khalid Rehmani, STA Senior Vice President on Sunday.

The other office bearers elected unopposed include Sr. Vice Presidents, Javed Riar, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Khalid Jamil Shamsi, Dr. Abdul Fatah Bughio, Altaf Hussain, Dr. Agha Naveed Pathan. Vice Presidents Shabbir Gul, Mujeebul Haq, Naheed Memon, Rubina Masum, Reza Ali, Ahmed Farooqi, Gul Nargis Zehri, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khalidi, Dr. Nadia Razak, Abdul Ghaffar Chandio and Aftab Baloch. Secretary Zia Hai while Associate Secretaries Toufeeq Lodhi, Sarwat Ashraf, Zulfiqar Ali Rizvi, Rafi Derbari, Muhammad Amir Tunio, Sarwar Hussain, Raisa Ashfaq, Ishrat Zehra, Muhammad Kashif Iqbal, Muhammad Ali, Farha Riaz.

Executive members Agha Avais Khan, Sheeraz Bhand, Nawab Din, Dr. Muhammad Khalid Usmani, Nisarullah Sheikh, Erum Bukhari, Perveen Akhter, Gul e Zehra Zaidi, Shoaib Abbas, Abdul Majeed, Eibad Sarwar.

The STA General Body created a post of life time honory Chairman for Khwaja Saeed Hai to acknowledge his services for tennis in the country.

On the occasion, Pakistan Tennis Federation's Representative Khalid Jamil Shamsi, Sindh Olympic Association's Asghar Baloch and Abdul Shakoor, Sindh sports board observed the election meeting. The affiliated units and candidates were also present.