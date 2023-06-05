UrduPoint.com

Haddad Maia Ends Brazil's 55-year Grand Slam Wait After Epic Triumph

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 05, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Haddad Maia ends Brazil's 55-year Grand Slam wait after epic triumph

Beatriz Haddad Maia battled from a set and 3-0 down to defeat Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third longest women's match ever played at Roland Garros to reach a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Beatriz Haddad Maia battled from a set and 3-0 down to defeat Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third longest women's match ever played at Roland Garros to reach a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday.

The 27-year-old Brazilian left-hander came through 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-5 against her 132nd-ranked Spanish opponent on Court Suzanne Lenglen after three hours and 51 minutes.

The match was just 16 minutes short of the record four hours and seven minutes it took Virginie Buisson to beat French compatriot Noelle van Lottum in the first round at Roland Garros in 1995.

Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian woman in a Slam quarter-final since seven-time major winner Maria Bueno in 1968 and will face world number seven Ons Jabeur of Tunisia for a place in the semi-finals.

Bueno also made the quarter-final of Wimbledon and semi-final of the US Open that year.

Haddad Maia, ranked 14, claimed victory on a fourth match point.

"I am very happy and very proud that I didn't give up and I think that is why I deserved this victory," she said.

"The key was to play all the points regardless of the score.

"I thought that if I was nervous, my opponent would be too.

And Novak Djokovic says that he is nervous sometimes. If he is, who am I not to be?" Haddad Maia had already saved a match point in her last 32 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova to become the first Brazilian woman in the fourth round in Paris since 1979.

The 26-year-old Sorribes Tormo had made the last 16 after fourth seed and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdrew from their third round clash with illness.

She looked the fresher of the two on Monday as she took the first set and was a double break up in the second before Haddad Maia rallied.

The Brazilian swept the next six games to level the tie and broke in the opening game of the decider.

Sorribes Tormo broke back immediately but couldn't capitalise as Haddad Maia reclaimed the advantage in the fifth game.

In a tense finish, Sorribes Tormo saved three match points in the ninth game and broke serve to level at 5-5.

But Haddad Maia broke straight back and this time held her nerve.

She is no stranger to energy-sapping duels.

In Rome last month, Haddad Maia dropped a three-hour 41-minute quarter-final to Anhelina Kalinina, which is now the second longest women's match of 2023.

Related Topics

World Paris Rome Van Tunisia Women All From Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports d ..

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports development

35 minutes ago
 RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages indivi ..

RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages individuals to reduce carbon emissio ..

35 minutes ago
 Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capac ..

Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capacity within next 12 months: Gro ..

35 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising D ..

Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising Dubai’s status as sustainable ..

36 minutes ago
 Court not to interfere in economic matters: Chief ..

Court not to interfere in economic matters: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar ..

49 seconds ago
 China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market be ..

China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market beneficial for foreign investors ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.