UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Halep Wins Italian Open As Defending Champ Pliskova Retires

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:43 PM

Halep wins Italian Open as defending champ Pliskova retires

Top seed Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title on Monday after defending champion Karolina Pliskova retired while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in Monday's final

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Top seed Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title on Monday after defending champion Karolina Pliskova retired while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in Monday's final.

World number two Halep, 28, was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico.

Wimbledon champion Halep's 22nd career title comes just a week before the start of the French Open which she won in 2018.

ea/pb

Related Topics

Rome 2017 2018 Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

2 hours ago

Meghan, Harry 'did not collaborate' with recent bo ..

6 seconds ago

Lufthansa to cut more jobs as virus pummels travel ..

7 seconds ago

Pakistani envoy meets newly appointed Sri Lankan M ..

9 seconds ago

New START's Death to Revive US-Russia Arms Race, R ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.