UrduPoint.com

Hamilton Fastest In Opening Practice In Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:36 PM

Hamilton fastest in opening practice in Saudi Arabia

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton made the early running on the new track in Jeddah as he clocked the fastest time in the opening practice session on Friday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton made the early running on the new track in Jeddah as he clocked the fastest time in the opening practice session on Friday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton posted a quickest time of 1min 29.786secs on the new street circuit with its series of high-speed swerves that appeared to get the thumbs-up from the drivers who were experiencing it for the first time.

"This track is cool," Valtteri Bottas told Mercedes engineers on his way to the third fastest time, 0.25secs behind his teammate Hamilton.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who takes an eight-point lead over Hamilton into the penultimate race of the season and could potentially win the title on Sunday, produced his best lap right at the end of the session to split the two Mercedes, coming in 0.

056 secs behind the Briton.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was fourth fastest, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi in an Alfa Romeo and the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) rounded out the top 10.

Hamilton has won the last two races in Brazil and Qatar to trim Verstappen's advantage, but he knows that if the Dutchman wins on Sunday and he finishes outside the top six it will be the Red Bull man who takes his crown.

Friday's second practice session begins at 16:30 GMT.

Related Topics

World Jeddah Saudi Qatar Mercedes Hamilton Split Man Lead Alpine Pierre Brazil Sunday From Best Top Alfa Romeo Aston Martin Race McLaren

Recent Stories

UAE story told via drones light show

UAE story told via drones light show

13 minutes ago
 Omicron Detected in 38 Countries, But Delta Remain ..

Omicron Detected in 38 Countries, But Delta Remains Dominant COVID-19 Variant - ..

2 minutes ago
 Badminton: Malaysia's rising star Lee Zii Jia crui ..

Badminton: Malaysia's rising star Lee Zii Jia cruises into semis

2 minutes ago
 Thorough investigation of Sialkot incident to be c ..

Thorough investigation of Sialkot incident to be conducted: Pir Noorul Haq Qadri ..

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P rejects Sindh government new local governmen ..

MQM-P rejects Sindh government new local government system bill: Kanwar Naved

2 minutes ago
 Snooker club sealed for Corona SOPs violation

Snooker club sealed for Corona SOPs violation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.