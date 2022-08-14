ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Muhammad Hamza Khan has moved in the semifinals of the WSF Mens' World Junior Individual Squash Championship at Nancy, France.

According to details, in the quarterfinals played on Sunday, Hamza downed Mohammed Nasser of Egypt by 11-3, 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 and qualified for the semifinals.

Hamza would face Finnlay Withington of England in the semifinals on Monday.

Earlier, in the 4th round of Individual event, Brice Nicolas of France beat Pakistan's Noor Zaman by 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4.