UrduPoint.com

Harding Leads Hatton After Round Two In Dubai

Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Harding leads Hatton after round two in Dubai

Justin Harding hit a four-under-par 68 to take the lead after the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday as Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy both moved up the leaderboard with 66s

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Justin Harding hit a four-under-par 68 to take the lead after the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday as Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy both moved up the leaderboard with 66s.

South African Harding, on 11-under, holds a two-shot lead over England's Hatton, who bogeyed the first but holed seven birdies to move to nine under.

Erik van Rooyen (67) and Fabrizio Zanotti (70) are joint third on eight under.

McIlroy recovered from his opening round 71.

The four-time Major Champion chipped in for an eagle on the par-five 13th and holed four birdies to sit among a group on seven under.

Harding had to return to complete his opening round on day two and birdied the last to take a share of the 18-hole lead before an eagle from 183 yards on the par-four sixth in round two helped him hit the front.

"I've played this golf course well over the years," said 35-year-old Harding, who hit four birdies.

"Had a good final round a couple of years back and was in contention last year and played badly on the Sunday.

"The game seems to be close. It's just a matter of, if I can control the putter and make some putts, we are always going to be there and thereabouts, which is nice.

"It was a grind of a day today, to be fair, just a bonus there on six." Hatton started his round with a bogey but then reeled off four birdies in a row.

England's Richard Bland had led alone before he dropped three shots in his final two holes in a 68, while Dane Joachim Hansen had also been in top spot early in the day but bogeyed his last two in a 72.

Norway's Viktor Hovland raced up the leaderboard as he turned in 33 from the tenth but had to settle for a 69, while Adrian Meronk eagled the tenth and added four birdies and two bogeys in a 68.

Defending champion Paul Casey was in an all-English group at six under alongside Marcus Armitage, Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Horsfield and Lee Westwood.

Related Topics

Dubai Nice Van Lead Eagle Sunday From Share Top

Recent Stories

President approves commissioning of helicopters in ..

President approves commissioning of helicopters in Pakistan Navy

1 minute ago
 Repsol executives barred from leaving Peru over oi ..

Repsol executives barred from leaving Peru over oil spill

1 minute ago
 Biden Cutting Off $130Mln Military Aid to Egypt Ov ..

Biden Cutting Off $130Mln Military Aid to Egypt Over Human Rights Concerns - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh just before Biden's ..

Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh just before Biden's speech

1 minute ago
 Russia says barring entry to some EU officials in ..

Russia says barring entry to some EU officials in tit-for-tat sanctions

5 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>