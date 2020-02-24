UrduPoint.com
HBL PSL 2020 Action Shifts To Rawalpindi From Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):As the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 action moves to Rawalpindi, Islamabad United would hold a practice session at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Lahore Qalandars would hold a practice session at 1pm at Pindi Stadium while Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will hold their training sessions at Pindi Cricket Stadium from 6pm onwards. Beforehand, a squad member from each side would hold a press conference.

In Rawalpindi, Lahore Qalandars would hold a practice session at Pindi Stadium from 1pm onwards on Thursday.

In the ninth match of the HBL PSL 2020, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators would come face to face at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 7pm. Toss will take place at 6:30pm.

After the match, a squad member from each side would hold a press conference.

Islamabad United would begin practice from 1pm to 4pm at Pindi Stadium on Friday after which a squad member will hold a pre-match press conference.

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars would play the 11th HBL PSL 2020 fixture at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday. The match would commence at 7pm and the toss will take place at 6:30pm. After the match, a squad member from each side will hold a press conference.

On Saturday, Karachi Kings would hold a practice session from 1pm to 4pm after which a squad member from their side will hold a pre-match press conference.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi would face each other in the 13th match of the HBL PSL 2020 at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, at 7pm. The toss would take place at 6:30pm. After the match, a squad member from each side would hold a post-match press conference.

