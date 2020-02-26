HBL PSL 2020 off to stupendous start on digital platforms

The riveting on-field action in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 has been matched by record-breaking numbers on the HBL PSL digital platforms as fans wholeheartedly embrace the full homecoming of the league in the opening week of the fifth edition of the prestigious league

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):The riveting on-field action in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 has been matched by record-breaking numbers on the HBL PSL digital platforms as fans wholeheartedly embrace the full homecoming of the league in the opening week of the fifth edition of the prestigious league.

The numbers are greater than the earlier four seasons of the HBL PSL especially the opening week of the tournament. The HBL PSL digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok) are in an overdrive with the consumption of world-class content produced by the HBL PSL digital team, said the information made available by the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Wednesday.

Seven matches were played in the opening week: Karachi's National Stadium hosted four fixtures including the opening ceremony and opening clash between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on Thursday.

The first Karachi-leg concluded with a full-house National Stadium watching the absorbing clash between the home side Karachi Kings and Gladiators which the Gladiators won in the final over.

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium played host to three games including the Sunday last over thriller between the home side Lahore Qalandars and United which United won by one wicket after a sensational last wicket partnership. A rousing home crowd at the Gaddafi saw their side narrowly lose the match, but as always both home and away sides received the warmth of the supporters.

The spellbinding action on field has been very well received by fans across the globe especially in Pakistan while the off-field content produced and shared on HBL PSL platforms has also received unprecedented attention of the fans.

The HBL PSL 2020 anthem TayyarHain has broken previous records in terms of digital views in the opening week of the tournament. The league also launched its official TikTok channel on 15 February which already has multiple viral videos. HBL PSL is the first league to have its own official TikTok channel.

It is safe to say that with packed stadiums and millions of digital views, the HBL PSL has gripped the country in a cricket fever! Platform-wise breakdown of the HBL PSL digital numbers in the first week: YouTube 4 million+ views on the HBL PSL anthem so far.

This anthem is the quickest to 4 million views and has added more subscribers than any other anthem in the first three weeks of release.

In the last seven days (starting from the opening ceremony day) up till 26th Feb, the PSL official channel has aggregated o Over 402 million impressions (169% increase) o 7.4 M Unique viewers (100% increase) o Over 30 million views (222% increase) o Total cumulative watch time of 2.2 Million Hours (166% increase) o 338K New Subscribers (111% increase) o Average views/viewer of 3.6 (44% increase) Facebook 2.8 million Views (36% increase) 1.9 million Engagement (48% Increase) 62K New Followers added (150% Increase) Twitter & Instagram 14.6 Million Impressions in last 4 weeks on Twitter (335% from previous four weeks) 57K New Followers added on Twitter 419K Unique Accounts reached on Instagram (443% increase from previous week) 16.6 million Impressions on Instagram (25% increase from previous week) TIKTOK Since 15 February, the channel has amassed: o Over 12 million Views o 1.2 million Likes o 187K Followers o The #TayyarHainChallenge, a mini-campaign to promote the anthem got over 10 Million views alone.

The tournament resumes today with the first-ever HBL PSL match at the Multan Cricket Stadium, the 2017 edition champions Peshawar Zalmi take on the hosts Multan Sultans, the match is set to start at 7pm local time.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will then host it's first-ever HBL PSL match by hosting the Gladiators and United in a re-match of the Thursday clash at the NSK.

Multan Sultans will then host Karachi Kings in a clash on Friday, 28 February, while the last match at the venue will be played on 29 February with the hosts taking on the Gladiators.

Rawalpindi will host Zalmi and Qalandars on 28 February, while the home side United will take on Zalmi in the night fixture to be played on 29 February.

The league phase will continue from 1 to 15 March before the commencement of the play-offs with the Qualifier at the National Stadium on 17 March. The final will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on 22 March.