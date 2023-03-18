HBL PSL 8 digital media ratings higher than IPL: claims Najam Sethi

Chairman Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi has claimed that the digital media ratings of the eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 have been higher than the Indian Premier League (IPL)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ):Chairman Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi has claimed that the digital media ratings of the eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 have been higher than the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Addressing a press conference prior to the final of the HBL PSL 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday, he said the HBL PSL 8 achieved 150 rating points this year as compared with the130 of the IPL 2022.

He hailed cricket fans for the success of the 8th edition of the HBL PSL, acknowledging that the league could not succeed without support of the die-hard fans.

Najam Sethi said 80 per cent footfall was recorded during the HBL PSL 8, adding that he was thankful the spectators for turning up in large number to the stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Chairman Management Committee, who is due to leave for Dubai to attend ICC and ACC meetings, said the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) has given many stars to the Pakistan as well as world cricket over the past eight years.

Najam Sethi further added HBL PSL provided opportunity to many cricketers who could not get a chance in other leagues or their national outfits and these players emerged at stars.

About his Dubai yatra, Najam Sethi said that upcoming Asia Cup, ICC Men's ODI World Cup and ICC Men's Champions Trophy matters will be discussed during the ACC and ICC meeting in Dubai, adding that all options will be discussed regarding the holding of the Asia Cup and ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. He said the foreign security experts have expressed their utmost satisfaction over the security situation in the country.

The Chairman PCB Management Committee said the success of the league has given him the self-belief that the PSL may be held in any part of the world, adding that some of the PSL fixtures may be held in the United States of America (USA) as we have been invited to do so.

On the standard of pitches, he said the standards of pitches during the HBL PSL 8 has proved it beyond doubt that there was no need to invite foreign curators for the preparation of cricket pitches in Pakistan.

On addition of more teams in the HBL PSL, he said he has taken up the idea of adding two more teams in the PSL 9 with the franchises, adding that the HBL PSL model will be reviewed after the 10th edition of the league. He said the PCB has been overseeing the affairs of the Pakistan Women League.

Sethi said cricket stadiums in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Karachi will be renovated and expanded within the next six months.

On the issue of contracts with the betting sites, he said "the contracts with the betting sites had already been signed by the league before I took over as Chairman PCB Management Committee in December 22". He said the contracts have expired with the completion of the HBL PSL 8, adding that the decision regarding the renewal of contracts with the betting sites for the next PSL edition will be taken in the light of cultural and religious norms of the country.

The Chairman said the matters regarding administrative costs of the HBL PSL have been resolved with the Punjab government, adding that no such stand-off will occur in future.

On Mickey Arthur, he said the PCB has taken up issues raised by the media with the former Head Coach Mickey Arthur, assuring that matters with Arthur are in the final stages.

Chairman Najam Sethi said the schedule of the Pakistan-New Zealand series has been revised in view of the Punjab Assembly elections on April 30.