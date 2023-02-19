HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings defeats Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Qalandars all out at 118 runs while making efforts to meet the target of 186 runs set by Karachi Kings at National Bank Cricket Arena on Sunday.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2023) Karachi Kings won the match against Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs at National Bank cricket Arena on Sunday.

Karachi Kings set the target of 186 runs for Qalandars who decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan Niazi, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Akif Javed