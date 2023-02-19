UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings Defeats Lahore Qalandars By 67 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2023 | 07:05 PM

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings defeats Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs

Qalandars all out at 118 runs while making efforts to meet the target of 186 runs set by Karachi Kings at National Bank Cricket Arena on Sunday.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2023) Karachi Kings won the match against Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs at National Bank cricket Arena on Sunday.

Karachi Kings set the target of 186 runs for Qalandars who decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan Niazi, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Akif Javed

Related Topics

Cricket David Lahore Qalandars Imran Tahir Sikandar Raza Shoaib Malik James Vince Imad Wasim Aamer Yamin Mohammad Amir Kamran Ghulam Hussain Talat Liam Dawson Sunday Karachi Kings Afridi National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for gov ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for government excellence in Dubai

30 minutes ago
 Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate ..

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles ..

60 minutes ago
 World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, o ..

World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, opportunities at World Police S ..

1 hour ago
 Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s mileston ..

Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s milestone of saving 7 million single-u ..

2 hours ago
 HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfo ..

HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfood 2023

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat ..

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat to Islamabad United

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.