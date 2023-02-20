UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators By Four Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2023 | 06:58 PM

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by four wickets

Iftikhar Ahmed's could not work as Zami's batters successfully chased the target of 155 runs in their clash of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at National Bank Cricket Arena

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -Feb 20th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi beat quetta Gladiators by four wickets on Monday.

Quetta Gladiators set the target of 155 runs but the Zalmis successfully chased it in the nineth match of HBL PSL 8 at National Bank cricket Arena.

Iftikhar Ahmed made fifty to push the Gladiators to a reasonable position against Zalmi. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed coud score 39 off 30 balls.

Earlier, Peshawar Zami won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the ninth match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 match at National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday.

Quetta Gladiators made a change as Muhammad Hafeez replaced Umar Akmal.

The players of both the sides are excited for tonight clash at Karachi stadium.

Playing XI:

Quetta Gladiators Playing 11: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Iftikhar Ahmed, Martin Guptill, Wahid Bangulzai, Jason Roy, Qais Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi Playing 11: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Peshawar Quetta Pakistan Super League Powell Mohammad Hafeez Sarfraz Ahmed Umar Akmal Wahab Riaz Babar Azam Dasun Shanaka Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Fujairah Education Fo ..

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Fujairah Education Forum

45 minutes ago
 UAE Banks Federation signs MoU with Azerbaijan Ban ..

UAE Banks Federation signs MoU with Azerbaijan Banks Association

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Government repays AED4 billion worth of Suku ..

Dubai Government repays AED4 billion worth of Sukuk

1 hour ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) establishes Regional Connecti ..

1 hour ago
 Italy to Assess China's Peace Settlement Plan for ..

Italy to Assess China's Peace Settlement Plan for Ukraine - Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 IG Motorway Police presents report on Kallar Kahar ..

IG Motorway Police presents report on Kallar Kahar tragedy to Federal Minister ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.