HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by four wickets

Iftikhar Ahmed's could not work as Zami's batters successfully chased the target of 155 runs in their clash of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at National Bank Cricket Arena

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -Feb 20th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi beat quetta Gladiators by four wickets on Monday.

Quetta Gladiators set the target of 155 runs but the Zalmis successfully chased it in the nineth match of HBL PSL 8 at National Bank cricket Arena.

Iftikhar Ahmed made fifty to push the Gladiators to a reasonable position against Zalmi. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed coud score 39 off 30 balls.

Earlier, Peshawar Zami won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the ninth match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 match at National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday.

Quetta Gladiators made a change as Muhammad Hafeez replaced Umar Akmal.

The players of both the sides are excited for tonight clash at Karachi stadium.

Playing XI:

Quetta Gladiators Playing 11: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Iftikhar Ahmed, Martin Guptill, Wahid Bangulzai, Jason Roy, Qais Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi Playing 11: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem