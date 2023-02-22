UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Sultans Defeat Kings By Three Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

HBL PSL 8: Sultans defeat Kings by three runs

Karachi Kings fought well to achieve the target of 197 runs set by Mulan Sultans at Multan Stadium in tonight clash.

Multan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2023) Multan Sultans on Wednesday defeated Karachi Kings by three runs at Multan Stadium.

Karachi Kinigs tried their best to chase the target of 197 but they could make 193 in the last over.

Sultans had earlier set a massive target of 197 runs for the kings.

Muhammad Rizwan made his first century of the tournament while Shan Masood also played well and scored fifty to empower thir side against the Kings.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Multan Sultans at Multan Stadium.

It is the 11th match of ongoing mega event HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas.

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade(w), Irfan Niaz Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Aamer Yamin, Akif Javed, Muhammad Umar, Imran Tahir

