UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Russian Athletics Federation Announces Resignation

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

Head of Russian Athletics Federation Announces Resignation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) President of the Russian Athletics Federation (VFLA) Yevgeny Yurchenko on Monday announced that he was stepping down.

"Today, I am announcing my resignation as the president of the Russian Athletics Federation, thus launching the re-election of the VFLA management," Yurchenko said in a statement.

"I hope that the newly elected head of the Russian Athletics Federation will be able to make progress on the nearly five-year long difficulties in the relationship with World Athletics, and will be able to attract enough funds to held the federation develop," the statement read.

Yurchenko was elected president on February 28.

Related Topics

World Russia Progress February

Recent Stories

Induction Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook H ..

32 minutes ago

The Hope Probe is ready for its 7-month long journ ..

37 minutes ago

Masood thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support t ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan not included in China factory relocation ..

43 minutes ago

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

1 hour ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.