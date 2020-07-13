Head of Russian Athletics Federation Announces Resignation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) President of the Russian Athletics Federation (VFLA) Yevgeny Yurchenko on Monday announced that he was stepping down.

"Today, I am announcing my resignation as the president of the Russian Athletics Federation, thus launching the re-election of the VFLA management," Yurchenko said in a statement.

"I hope that the newly elected head of the Russian Athletics Federation will be able to make progress on the nearly five-year long difficulties in the relationship with World Athletics, and will be able to attract enough funds to held the federation develop," the statement read.

Yurchenko was elected president on February 28.