HEC ED Urges Maximum Student Participation In UoS Sports Gala

Published March 16, 2022

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail has called upon students to participate in large numbers in games to learn the lessons of life, such as teamwork, accountability, self-confidence, responsibility, and self-discipline

She was addressing the opening ceremony of 18th University Sports Gala 2022, held here on Wednesday at the Sargodha University cricket ground.

Along with University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, she inaugurated the colourful event, which was attended by HEC Sports Director General Javed Ali Memon, deans of faculties, heads of departments and thousands of students.

Javed Ali Memon said that the HEC had increased student rewards by four times and scholarships by increasing budget for the co-curricular activities.

"The HEC will continue to take all possible steps and support for promotion of sports and extra-curricular activities along with education," he added.

UoS Director Sports Mehar Ahmed Haral congratulated the Sargodha University cricket team on winning the HEC All Pakistan Inter-Universities Cricket Championship.

A special cultural dance and musical performances by students from the Government Special Education Schools and the University Music Society respectively mesmerised the audience.

Dr Shaista Sohail distributed cash prizes and gold medals among the cricket team of Sargodha University.

The sports gala will continue from March 19 to March 27.

