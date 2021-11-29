UrduPoint.com

Hertha Berlin Sack Dardai, Bring In Korkut

Zeeshan Mehtab 50 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:05 PM

Hertha Berlin sack Dardai, bring in Korkut

Hertha Berlin, currently sitting 14th in the Bundesliga, sacked Pal Dardai as coach on Monday, replacing the Hungarian with former Turkey international Tayfun Korkut

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Hertha Berlin, currently sitting 14th in the Bundesliga, sacked Pal Dardai as coach on Monday, replacing the Hungarian with former Turkey international Tayfun Korkut.

Hertha's 1-1 home draw against Augsburg on Saturday saw the team stretch to four their winless streak, which included a 2-0 capital derby defeat by Union.

Dardai, 45, rejoined Hertha in January this year after having been sacked a first time in 2019.

German-born ex-midfielder Korkut, 47, signed a contract until the end of the season, not having graced the dug-out in the three years since he was dismissed as coach of Stuttgart.

