Hockey Pioneer O'Ree Has His No. 22 Retired By Bruins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Boston Bruins retired the No. 22 of Willie O'Ree on Tuesday, honouring his legacy and achievement as the first black player to play in the National Hockey League.

The 86-year-old O'Ree made history by breaking the league's colour barrier on January 18, 1958. He played 17 seasons of professional hockey including 45 games in the NHL, all with the Bruins.

"To the Bruins fans, I am honoured to have had the pleasure of playing before you. Thank you for your tremendous love and support," O'Ree told Bruins fans before Tuesday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

"This is an unforgettable day. I am overwhelmed and thrilled to be a part of the Bruins, forever." O'Ree's jersey will hang in the rafters of the Boston Garden along with fellow Hall of Famers Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito and Eddie Shore.

The city of Boston declared January 18 "Willie O'Ree Day" to help celebrate the event.

O'Ree, who joined his jersey-retirement ceremony virtually, said he'll "never forget how my teammates in the Bruins locker room accepted me as one of their own" during a time when "some of the fans and opposing players were not ready to see a Black man in the NHL." When O'Ree played in Boston the Garden was nicknamed the "Zoo" and O'Ree battled racial discrimination from several fronts.

"Tonight my idol Willie O'Ree's number 22 will be hung from the rafters (Finally). I can't stress how much Mr O'Ree has meant to me and millions of other BIPOC kids who love the game of hockey... Congratulations MR O'Ree," Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmons wrote on his social media account.

The ceremony comes one day after the US holiday honouring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

