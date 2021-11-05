Hogg leads experienced Scotland against Australia

UrduPoint.com

Fri 05th November 2021

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has unveiled a Test-hardened side to play Australia at Murrayfield on Sunday

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has unveiled a Test-hardened side to play Australia at Murrayfield on Sunday.

It features just the one change to the starting XV that finished the 2021 Six Nations with a 27-23 win away to France in Paris in March.

Loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman -- who made his Test debut during last week's 60-14 rout of Tonga -- was in the front row announced on Friday after injury ruled out Rory Sutherland, the only member of the Scotland team in Paris not involved against the Wallabies.

Townsend has selected all of his available British and Irish Lions contingent, with Stuart Hogg returning to captain the team.

The Exeter full-back missed the Tonga match because his England-based club was not obliged to release him for a fixture outside the Test window.

Meanwhile, two other Lions in Ali price and Finn Russell form Scotland's half-back pairing, with Matt Fagerson in at No.8.

Australia are due to name their side later Friday.

Scotland (15-1) Stuart Hogg (capt); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre SchoemanReplacements: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Oli Kebble, Jamie Hodgson, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Kyle SteynCoach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

